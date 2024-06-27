Rakul Preet Singh speaks about her journey in film industry, being proud pet parent

HYDERABAD : In a world where talent and perseverance are paramount, Rakul Preet Singh stands tall as a beacon of both. Her journey from a Delhi girl with a passion for sports to an accomplished actress admired across India is a testament to her dedication and talent. Besides her acting career, she is also celebrated as a proud pet parent. Recently, she was appointed as the brand ambassador for Drools, a prominent Indian pet-food brand, further highlighting her affinity for animals and making her a natural fit for the role. In a conversation with CE, Rakul Preet Singh talks about how being a pet parent has helped her being a better person, journey across various film industries and more.

Excerpts.

Tell us about your association with Drools.

I am incredibly happy to be associated with Drools again. As a devoted pet mom, I understand the importance of providing our furry family members with the right nutrition.

Does being a pet parent help you become a better person?

Absolutely! Being a pet parent is a long-term commitment that comes with many responsibilities. How we treat our pets reflects our character. We often treat our pets with the same love and care as we do our children and other family members. Owning and caring for a pet prepares you to be a good parent, giving you a sense of grounding and responsibility. Additionally, there are numerous benefits to having a pet, including improved mental and physical health.

Before one becomes a pet parent, what all should one take into consideration?

It’s essential to research the breed you are considering and learn about pet care. Consult with a vet before bringing your pet home to get advice on the best breed for your lifestyle, nutrition tips, and necessary supplies. My suggestion is to choose a breed suitable for your home. Larger breeds require more space and preferably an open backyard where they can run freely. It’s also important to pet-proof your home to keep your furry friend safe.

What does Hyderabad mean to you?

Hyderabad will always be my first home. I received so much love from the Telugu people, and it’s the place where I started my career. I feel deeply connected to this city; it’s a home away from home for me. Hyderabad is one of the most beautiful cities, with its pleasant weather and amazing vibe. I have very fond memories here. The city has something to offer everyone. I love exploring its ancient forts and palaces, and I always enjoy the delicious Hyderabadi cuisine. Whenever I’m in Hyderabad, I make it a point to explore the city and try different foods. I also enjoy the rich culture and shooting at Ramoji Film City.