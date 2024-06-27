Rakul Preet Singh speaks about her journey in film industry, being proud pet parent

HYDERABAD : In a world where talent and perseverance are paramount, Rakul Preet Singh stands tall as a beacon of both. Her journey from a Delhi girl with a passion for sports to an accomplished actress admired across India is a testament to her dedication and talent. Besides her acting career, she is also celebrated as a proud pet parent. Recently, she was appointed as the brand ambassador for Drools, a prominent Indian pet-food brand, further highlighting her affinity for animals and making her a natural fit for the role. In a conversation with CE, Rakul Preet Singh talks about how being a pet parent has helped her being a better person, journey across various film industries and more.
Excerpts.
Tell us about your association with Drools.
I am incredibly happy to be associated with Drools again. As a devoted pet mom, I understand the importance of providing our furry family members with the right nutrition.
Does being a pet parent help you become a better person?
Absolutely! Being a pet parent is a long-term commitment that comes with many responsibilities. How we treat our pets reflects our character. We often treat our pets with the same love and care as we do our children and other family members. Owning and caring for a pet prepares you to be a good parent, giving you a sense of grounding and responsibility. Additionally, there are numerous benefits to having a pet, including improved mental and physical health.
Before one becomes a pet parent, what all should one take into consideration?
It’s essential to research the breed you are considering and learn about pet care. Consult with a vet before bringing your pet home to get advice on the best breed for your lifestyle, nutrition tips, and necessary supplies. My suggestion is to choose a breed suitable for your home. Larger breeds require more space and preferably an open backyard where they can run freely. It’s also important to pet-proof your home to keep your furry friend safe.
What does Hyderabad mean to you?
Hyderabad will always be my first home. I received so much love from the Telugu people, and it’s the place where I started my career. I feel deeply connected to this city; it’s a home away from home for me. Hyderabad is one of the most beautiful cities, with its pleasant weather and amazing vibe. I have very fond memories here. The city has something to offer everyone. I love exploring its ancient forts and palaces, and I always enjoy the delicious Hyderabadi cuisine. Whenever I’m in Hyderabad, I make it a point to explore the city and try different foods. I also enjoy the rich culture and shooting at Ramoji Film City.
Can you share a bit about your journey into the film industry? What inspired you to pursue acting as a career?
I started this journey full of hope, moving from modelling to Miss India, and then to films. Like any other path, it’s been full of ups and downs, acceptance and rejections. I promised myself I’d give acting two years, and if it didn’t work out, I’d go back to my studies. Moving to Mumbai and living on my own as a teenager was a tough call. From standing in lines for auditions to making countless calls to casting agents and directors, from signing films to being replaced many times — it wasn’t easy. But the beauty of my journey is that I did it all on my own. My journey has been filled with valuable lessons, and nothing can beat that.
You have worked in various film industries, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. How do you navigate the differences between these industries, and do you find any challenges or advantages in working across them?
In my career of over a decade, I’ve realised that in today’s cinema, talent and dedication matter more than anything else. Each industry has its unique challenges and advantages, but getting even a single person to appreciate your work feels like a big win. When audiences connect with what you do, it’s a sign that you’re doing something right. Their love and support are what keep me going.
What has been the most memorable role you have portrayed so far, and why?
It’s tough to choose from all my 44+ films because each one has a special place in my heart. Every role I’ve played is meaningful to me, and a lot of hard work and love has gone into bringing each character to life. Each film has left a lasting impact on me, and I cherish every experience.
As an actor, how do you approach preparing for a new role? Do you have any specific methods or rituals?
Preparing for a role requires being in the right frame of mind to deeply understand the character’s emotions. I do rigorous prep for about a month, truly connecting with my emotions. I strive to not only look like the character but also embody their traits and characteristics authentically. I read books or watch movies with similar themes or characters to gain a better understanding of the emotions and behaviours I need to portray.
With the rise of streaming platforms, the landscape of the entertainment industry is changing rapidly. How do you see this affecting the kinds of projects you choose to work on in the future?
OTT platforms are revolutionising how we consume entertainment. With so much variety and easy access, it’s like having a cinema in your pocket! This shift has made it more convenient for people to watch content anytime, anywhere, reducing theater visits, especially during the pandemic. As an artist, I’m excited by this evolving landscape. Streaming platforms offer unprecedented opportunities to explore diverse narratives and reach audiences worldwide, inspiring me to choose projects that push boundaries and resonate deeply with viewers.
Beyond acting, you’re also known for your dedication to fitness and health. How do you balance your demanding career with maintaining a healthy lifestyle?
Health is a top priority for me, and when you prioritise something, finding time for it becomes easy. It is as essential as food to me. Health is a lifestyle for me, a part of my daily routine that I adhere to whether I’m shooting or not. It’s my source of sanity, energy, and patience to face challenges head-on. I maintain a disciplined and balanced diet, preferring hearty home-cooked meals.
Who are some directors or actors you dream of collaborating with in the future?
It was a dream of mine to work with Amitabh Bachchan someday, and I was thrilled to get that chance while shooting for ‘Runway 34.’ There are many talented directors and actors I aspire to work with in the future, and I’m always excited about new collaborations.
What advice would you give to aspiring actors, especially those who are just starting out in the industry?
My advice is to always work on yourself, keep learning, and take risks. As someone who comes from a non-film background, I understand the challenges newcomers face. To support young talent, my brother Aman Preet Singh and I launched an app called ‘Starring You,’ aimed at helping newcomers achieve their dreams in the film industry.
Future projects.
I am excited to announce that I will soon start shooting for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ with Ajay Devgn. Additionally, I have two films set for release this year: ‘Indian 2’ and Untitled movie project.