Complaint filed against man for trespassing, damaging park property in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The EVDM wing of GHMC has lodged a complaint at Film Nagar police station against a man, Gopal Narne, for allegedly trespassing and damaging the GHMC park compound wall and felling of trees in the park situated in Road No.11, Film Nagar Cooperative Housing Society, adjacent to Lotus Pond .

EVDM Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the site on Thursday. Upon enquiry, officials found that Gokul Narne and M/s Market Space Systems Pvt Ltd illegally trespassed into the public park, demolished the existing GHMC park compound wall, encroached into the park space by unauthorisedly filling an area with excavated soil, damaging the ecology of the park and illegally felling giant trees and thick grown vegetation.

It was also observed that due to the difference of 60 feet in height, the existing wall has become prone to collapse, which can lead to untoward incidents. In view of the monsoons, the EVDM has decided to demolish the compound wall constructed on the southern side of the park as a precautionary measure.