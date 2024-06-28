Cyberabad police arrest fugitive in multi-crore investment fraud case

HYDERABAD: Tracking operators of a fake investment firm that duped 3,500 investors to the tune of Rs 70 crore, the Economic Offences Wing, Cyberabad apprehended Mousami Biswas in Kolkata and produced her before the LB Nagar special court in Hyderabad recently. Mousami’s husband Jayant Biswas remains absconding.

The couple founded ‘Metalloids Technologies Pvt Ltd’ in Madhapur 2018, with Jayant as CEO and Mousami as director. They enticed people promising high returns in a short period. Initially, some investors received returns, encouraging others to invest more. However, they fled with the funds.

The duo faces three other cases in Madhapur, RC Puram and Raidurgam. Only 150 victims have lodged complaints, the police say.