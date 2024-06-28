Telangana minister Ponnam takes stock of Bonalu arrangements

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed that all arrangements for the upcoming Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival must be completed by July 5. Emphasising the importance of ensuring a hassle-free experience for devotees visiting Mahankali temples during Bonalu, he warned of strict action in case of any negligence in arrangements.

The minister conducted a temple-wise review meeting specially for Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival scheduled on July 21 and 22. He instructed authorities to complete the preparations at all Mahankali temples across the city before the specified date.

During the festival, July 21 will feature “Ammavari Darshan” programs at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple, followed by the “Rangam” (Oracle performance) and an elephantine procession on July 22.

With expectations of a significant turnout, especially women availing of free bus services under the Mahalakshmi scheme, the Minister urged completion of all necessary arrangements. He highlighted that the state government has allocated `20 crore for the Bonalu festivities and appealed for public cooperation to ensure its success. Coordination among various government departments was stressed for effective execution of plans.