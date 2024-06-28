Telangana witnesses moderate to light rainfall

HYDERABAD: The state experienced light to moderate rains on Thursday evening. Many parts of the city including Rajendranagar, Tolichowki, Masab tank, Attapur, Chandanagar, Shaikpet, Khairatabad, Kavadiguda, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Saroornagar, Balanagar, Bandlaguda, Secunderabad, Uppal, Malkajgiri saw moderate showers.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Hayathnagar at 31.8 mm, followed by 19.3 mm in LB Nagar, according to TGDPS.

IMD reported that various districts including Adilabad, Jagtiyal, Rangareddy, Bhadradri Kothgudem, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu and neighbouring areas experienced light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and winds reaching around 40 kmph.

Karimnagar recorded the highest rainfall at 89.3 mm, followed by Jangaon with 67 mm as classified by IMD. Over the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rains. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 24°C respectively.

Massive traffic snarls witnessed in IT corridor after rain

As the state received heavy downpours Thursday, massive traffic snarls were witnessed from Raidurgam Biodiversity junction to IKEA and other parts of the IT corridor. In an aerial video shared by the Cyberabad Traffic Police, the entire stretch near IKEA was seen dotted with slow-moving vehicles. Sharing the video on X, the police requested: “All IT employees commuting through this area to consider adjusting their travel times”. They also held a meeting with IT companies urging officials to consider implementing staggered work timings for their employees.