‘I am deeply invested in the stories I select’: Vaishnavi Chaitanya

HYDERABAD : With her debut film ‘Baby,’ Vaishnavi Chaitanya attracted the attention of the entire Tollywood. Her exceptional performance played a significant role in the film’s success. Her latest film, ‘Love Me: If You Dare,’ was released last month.

CE catches up with her to learn more about the Vaishnavi offscreen.

Tell us about your journey from short films to the silver screen.

Reflecting on my journey, I realise it has been truly memorable. Working with a diverse group of individuals in the YouTube space has been a profound learning experience. Transitioning to cinema was a significant step up, as the ultimate aspiration for any actor is to be in movies. The learning never stops; each day brings new experiences, and I’m thoroughly enjoying the process of continuous growth and discovery.

Regarding your fashion choices, you are always spotted in traditional attire. Is this influenced by your roles in films, or do you generally prefer traditional clothing?

Growing up in a Telugu household, seeing my mother adorn herself in traditional attire has been a profound inspiration. The elegance of simplicity she embodied is something I’ve embraced; finding comfort and confidence in a minimalist style. I believe that in simplicity lies beauty, and it’s in this simplicity that I feel my best.

Since you have experience in short films, was your debut as a lead went smooth, or did you face any challenges?

The passion for cinema transcends the challenges it may present. For an actor, the ultimate aspiration is to contribute to the art of filmmaking. This dedication means that even when faced with difficulties, the love for the craft makes these obstacles seem insignificant. It’s this profound connection to cinema that drives actors to invest their heart and soul into their performances, creating memorable experiences for audiences worldwide. Indeed, it is love that turns the arduous journey into a fulfilling adventure.