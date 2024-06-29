Palate of India: Indian cuisine with a twist is a fascinating experience

HYDERABAD : Having Indian cuisine with a twist is a fascinating experience that recently became a reality at district150. The “Book My Chef ” event, an exclusive chef ’s table experience, allowed guests to meet Chef Krishan Chaithaya and learn about the dishes as they were served. Each dish prepared by the chef and his team was described in detail, explaining its origin and the unique twist added to it. This event at Zila showcased a culinary journey through India that was both exciting and enlightening.

The journey began with Chokha from Patna, a delightful roasted vegetable mash served with sweet potato chips that were impossible to resist. Next, we enjoyed Chaat from Mussoorie, featuring cryopoached citrus, yoghurt with hemp seeds, and dehydrated cranberry leaf — a surprising twist for chaat lovers. Our culinary adventure continued to Indore with Corn prepared in three textures and spiced oil, a dish even non-corn enthusiasts would love.