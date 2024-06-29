Palate of India: Indian cuisine with a twist is a fascinating experience

HYDERABAD : Having Indian cuisine with a twist is a fascinating experience that recently became a reality at district150. The “Book My Chef ” event, an exclusive chef ’s table experience, allowed guests to meet Chef Krishan Chaithaya and learn about the dishes as they were served. Each dish prepared by the chef and his team was described in detail, explaining its origin and the unique twist added to it. This event at Zila showcased a culinary journey through India that was both exciting and enlightening.
The journey began with Chokha from Patna, a delightful roasted vegetable mash served with sweet potato chips that were impossible to resist. Next, we enjoyed Chaat from Mussoorie, featuring cryopoached citrus, yoghurt with hemp seeds, and dehydrated cranberry leaf — a surprising twist for chaat lovers. Our culinary adventure continued to Indore with Corn prepared in three textures and spiced oil, a dish even non-corn enthusiasts would love.
From Kolkata, we savoured Bhel 2.0 and Fish Tikka, both perfectly cooked and served.
From Hyderabad, we encountered an unexpected twist on traditional food with two varieties of tacos: Pulled Jackfruit on Malabar Paratha and Mutton Bhuna on Malabar PSaratha, both bursting with flavour.
From Dilli, we enjoyed smoked Paneer Makhni and Chicken Makhni. From Mumbai, we had the famous Keema Pav made with Irani Keema and goti pav.
As the meal progressed, we found ourselves fully satisfied yet eagerly anticipating dessert. We ventured to the live dessert preparation area and indulged in Pune’s iconic Mastani, reimagined with a culinary twist.
The meal was so fulfilling that every guest experienced a delightful “foodgasm” by the end of the evening.