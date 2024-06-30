Telangana: Four consultants submit bids to assess condition, structural stability of 17 bridges

HYDERABAD: Four consultants have submitted bids to assess the condition and structural stability of 17 bridges on the Musi River within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) will oversee the rehabilitation and strengthening of these bridges through necessary surveys and preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPR).

The firms that have expressed interest include Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Stedrant Technoclinic Pvt. Ltd., KBP Civil Engineering Services, and Structwel Designers and Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

According to MRDCL officials, technical bids will be opened first, followed by financial bids for those who qualify. The final selection will be made within a week, and the chosen consultant is expected to complete the assessment within two months.

Most of the bridges on the Musi River were constructed several decades ago, necessitating a check on their structural stability. The state government’s Musi Riverfront Development Project aims to rejuvenate the 55-km polluted stretch of the Musi River, reviving its ecosystem, and promoting economic growth through suitable riverfront development.

The 17 bridges slated for structural stability assessments include Nayapul bridges (old and new), Puranapul bridges (old and new), Nagole bridges (old and new), Imliban (in and out), Muslimjung bridges (old and new), Tippu Khan bridges (old and new), Bapu Ghat bridge, Salarjung bridge, Attapur bridge, Chaderghat bridge, and Golnaka bridge.

The main objective is to conduct non-destructive testing to obtain immediate restoration measures for the bridges. The tests will help identify issues such as distressed bearing regions, damaged expansion joints, voids in girders, and more. The assessments will cover various components including superstructure, substructure, foundations, bearings, expansion joints, deck, parapets/railings, and approach roads.

Tests to be conducted include rebound hammer test, ground penetrating radar, dynamic load testing, impact-echo test, foundation integrity testing, steel testing, scour assessment, and hydraulic study.