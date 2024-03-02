Comforting delights

HYDERABAD : For years Cravery Cafe in Jubilee Hills has been Hyderabad’s most loved spot for cafe hoppers, workaholics, and foodies. Come 2024, Cravery has successfully managed to come up at another spot to bring in new views albeit old vibes at Financial District. Like its Jubilee Hills counterpart, Cravery 2.0 has an ambience where the art of comfort dining comes alive, seamlessly blending the charm of a cozy cafe with the culinary prowess of a restaurant overlooking the ever expanding side of Hyderabad.

Talking more about the new place, Priya Vasireddy, Founder of Cravery Cafe who is CA by profession and a chef by passion, says, “We wanted to expand to this side of the city as well and be available to a different set of foodies. To finalise this location it took us a bit time as for a long time we were looking for a suitable place. We have kept all our signature dishes along with boardgames, books at our new place. We have also introduced non-alcoholic wines as a part of our beverage menu.” Cravery at Financial District has the seating capacity of around 140 including both indoor and outdoor. The interiors are done in soothing pastel shades along with a dose of indoor plants for ample greenery. Interestingly, there’s something for gamers as well, a dedicated space for them with PlayStation.