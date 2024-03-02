Comforting delights

HYDERABAD : For years Cravery Cafe in Jubilee Hills has been Hyderabad’s most loved spot for cafe hoppers, workaholics, and foodies. Come 2024, Cravery has successfully managed to come up at another spot to bring in new views albeit old vibes at Financial District. Like its Jubilee Hills counterpart, Cravery 2.0 has an ambience where the art of comfort dining comes alive, seamlessly blending the charm of a cozy cafe with the culinary prowess of a restaurant overlooking the ever expanding side of Hyderabad.
Talking more about the new place, Priya Vasireddy, Founder of Cravery Cafe who is CA by profession and a chef by passion, says, “We wanted to expand to this side of the city as well and be available to a different set of foodies. To finalise this location it took us a bit time as for a long time we were looking for a suitable place. We have kept all our signature dishes along with boardgames, books at our new place. We have also introduced non-alcoholic wines as a part of our beverage menu.” Cravery at Financial District has the seating capacity of around 140 including both indoor and outdoor. The interiors are done in soothing pastel shades along with a dose of indoor plants for ample greenery. Interestingly, there’s something for gamers as well, a dedicated space for them with PlayStation.
So, when we visited the new outlet we made a point to taste their signature dishes. We started off from their Classic Craves section with Pulled Cheese Garlic Bread. The bread oozing with cheese is a heaven for all cheese lovers. The stringy cheese pull apart bread just melted in our mouth. To wash down the cheesy goodness, we ordered their Watermelon Wine Spritzer from their non-alcoholic wines menu. Next it was time for gooey Herb & Chilli Chicken Mac ‘n’ Cheese. It was all stretch, pull and scoop of the all-time loved duet of macaroni and oodles of cheese served with home-made garlic toast. After all the cheesy overdose, we went for Chic-o-Fillet from their Briochetta menu—a delicious marriage of a brioche with bruschetta. Heartiest slice of thick pan-seared French loaf topped with Japanese fried chicken over a bed of salad with spicy mayo drizzle. The crunchy and spicy chicken strips went well with the soft brioche bread. We ended our main course journey with Chicken Pulav, one of the bestsellers from their South Indian menu. The flavour loaded succulent boneless pieces of chicken along with a aromatic and spicy rice was a dish to reckon. To conclude our food adventure, it was time for desserts and what better way than a sundae! We ordered Obsessive Chocolate Disorder which had hot fudge brownie base, topped with chocolate ice-cream, chunks of choco cookies, whip cream, choco chips and homemade chocolate sauce. This indulgent dessert made our dining experience end on a sweet note.
If you are looking for a new cafe to hangout with crazy food, then this new Cravery Cafe outlet is the place to be.