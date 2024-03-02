Encouraging special talents

HYDERABAD : Despite the scorching heat of the sun, the students with disabilities exhibited their exceptional talents in the ‘Limitless champions empowering abilities -Sports Festival’ organised by Young Indians organisation in collaboration with the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID). Around 550 students showed enthusiasm by participating in an array of games including running, shot put, target game, passing parcel, hitting the target, bocce, musical chair, and many more.

Ram Kumar, Director of NIEPID, emphasised that sports are one way to improve gross motor and fine motor abilities in children with disabilities. “It was actually a momentous and joyful occasion for all the kids participating in the sports event here. Sports is also a part of education; that’s what we say in regular schools, and that’s what we try to do here for these children as well. Today, we have around 550 special children who are cutting across various neurodevelopmental disabilities like intellectual disabilities, autism, Down syndrome, etc. We have students not only from NIEPID but also from other non-governmental organisations coming and participating here. Sports is one way we actually try to improve their motor, both gross motor and fine motor abilities, and also the cognitive processes, the stimulus, and also accepting and being a part of mainstream society is what we try to inculcate through sports. The outcome of this event is that we identify the potential students and make them participate in Paralympic games and global levels as well.”