Hyderabad: Flavours of south @ Aidu

HYDERABAD : The South Indian culinary scene in Hyderabad is currently experiencing a surge in popularity. Each day brings forth authentic and novel flavours of South India, and most recently, a restaurant named Aidu has opened its doors in Jubilee Hills, offering the exquisite taste of cuisine from all five South Indian states. Let’s delve into what this new establishment has in store for the discerning denizens of the city.

Upon stepping inside Aidu, one is greeted by interiors that seamlessly blend traditional elements with a modern aesthetic. The restaurant’s walls are adorned with captivating murals depicting the artistry of South India’s five different states. Amidst this picturesque setting, the bar exudes its own unique ambiance, with mixologists and bartenders diligently crafting an array of tantalising mocktails and cocktails from the menu.

Although outdoor seating is available, we opted for a cozy indoor spot, where we indulged in some appetizers such as Stuffed Paniyaram accompanied by a variety of chutneys. The soft and fluffy paniyaram offered a delightful twist with its uncommon stuffing, while the samosa served with authentic sauce impressed with its subtle yet flavourful taste.

Continuing our gastronomic journey, we couldn’t resist trying the paya and soup, both of which proved to be must-try delicacies. Pairing our meal with beverages like the Kokum Kolam and mango mocktails further enhanced the dining experience.

For the main course, Aidu offers an extensive selection of dishes, including the authentic Malabar parotta, chicken curry, and the intriguing Thengaipaal Koni Biryani, where the biryani is ingeniously stuffed in a coconut, resulting in a flavourful blend of tender chicken and perfectly cooked rice. Additionally, the Chitti Idly with Podi Karam and the Ghee Roast Paneer are highly recommended.