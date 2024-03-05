Hyderabad: Stinking toilets, lack of water irk attendees at CM’s event in LB Stadium

HYDERABAD: Attendees complained of inadequate arrangements and facilities at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s programme at the LB Stadium here on Monday.

The event, attended by around 5,000 people, was plagued by major problems, mainly the insufficient number of restrooms and lack of drinking water.

With only one restroom each for men and women located at the stadium entrance, attendees reported unpleasant conditions inside. An attendee said the male restroom had a strong foul odour and stagnant water on the floor. Apart from that, it was littered with used plastic water bottles and other waste, he added.