Hyderabad: Stinking toilets, lack of water irk attendees at CM’s event in LB Stadium

HYDERABAD: Attendees complained of inadequate arrangements and facilities at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s programme at the LB Stadium here on Monday.
The event, attended by around 5,000 people, was plagued by major problems, mainly the insufficient number of restrooms and lack of drinking water.
With only one restroom each for men and women located at the stadium entrance, attendees reported unpleasant conditions inside. An attendee said the male restroom had a strong foul odour and stagnant water on the floor. Apart from that, it was littered with used plastic water bottles and other waste, he added.
Women faced similar challenges with crowded restrooms, with one attendee describing the conditions as “terrible” and “very bad”.
Adding to this discomfort, security personnel prohibited attendees from carrying drinking water bottles inside the stadium, citing security reasons. This decision left many without access to water, with some reporting that the stadium had run out.
Asked about the curbs on carrying water bottles, a security personnel posted at the venue said that the directive came from higher authorities, who were wary of the possibility of someone attempting to bring explosives disguised as kerosene or petrol into the venue.