'When I was a young painter, there were only about 400-500 painters in India': Anjolie Ela Menon

HYDERABAD: Anjolie Ela Menon, one of India’s leading contemporary artists and muralist who created a revolution when she was barely 18 years old, shared her experiences with CE, as she presented a session on the ‘Journey of an Artist’ recently at NE WS Art Fest 2024.

Few memorable moments that shaped your career?

The first was when MF Hussain saw my work. I was 17 years old, and he decided that I should have an exhibition. So he organised the exhibition in a Delhi garden, and he set up the stands, he made the invitations. So that was a great moment for me. And then he took, that was 51 paintings. Then he took 20 of the paintings to Bhulabhai Institute in Bombay. And that was a wonderful place for Gaitonde and other great artists for painting. So that was a big break for me. The second was being given an invitation to go to America on the inaugural flight of Air India. So that was a great occasion. And to go there and to live in Fallingwater, which was a Frank Lloyd Wright House belonging to Edgar Kaufmann. And later, that has now become a museum. So to think that I was able to stay in that house was a great event.

How do you maintain consistency in your work? Do you have a daily routine?

Yes, I go in the morning to the studio, come back for lunch. Sometimes I go back in the afternoon because I paint in thin layers of paint. So it takes time for each layer to dry. So I often work on three or four paintings at the same time.

As an artist, how do you incorporate new techniques or styles without losing the essence of your unique style?

It develops slowly because I paint every day. So sometimes I’m painting a series like the Windows Series. So I continue to paint those. Then sometimes I’m painting the divine mothers. So I continue to paint those. So it’s an evolving process. It’s not sudden. The changes are not sudden. Most of your paintings reflect Indian culture and tradition.

Can you tell us the significance of those elements in your art?

I paint a lot of figurative paintings. I’ve never been an abstractionist. Even when everyone was painting abstract, even when everyone was painting cutting edge, I continued to paint in my own style for 66 years. I never changed one way or the other. So I was considered a maverick. But many of the things that I started are the artists seem to follow.