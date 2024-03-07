Art in performance

HYDERABAD: Telangana has a rich history of storytelling, interspersed with numerous performative artforms. Supporting these performances, there are visual representations of the tales being narrated.

One of these traditions of performance takes us to Cheriyal— a small village in the Siddipet district of Telangana— mostly known for its scroll or ‘Nakashi’ paintings. Around the city, (for example, at Secunderabad railway station) one can find simple figures depicting rural life of Telangana in bright red backgrounds and colourful hues. Traditionally, these paintings had a cloth base, painted with a mixture of tamarind and tree lac paste. Natural colours were used to make figures and outline, with brushes made from squirrel and goat hair.

These ‘scrolls’ were used to accompany folk artistes who would narrate mythological tales in villages. Artist Kondapalli Seshagiri Rao has said that these scrolls, which are three-foot-wide and can go about 30 to 40 feet in length, derive from Kakatiyan sculptures.