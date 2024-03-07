Influencing women’s workwear

HYDERABAD: The way women dress has long been a marker of tradition, but it also serves as a canvas reflecting societal shifts, particularly in the realm of women’s attire, such as workwear fashion. As we commemorate International Women’s Day, it’s pertinent to explore the factors driving the evolution of women’s workwear.

While Western countries have witnessed drastic changes in women’s work attire since World War II, Indian workwear remains deeply rooted in culture. Gaurang Shah, Fashion Designer, aptly compares the history of Indian workwear to the intricate weaves of traditional handloom sarees, emphasising its reflection of cultural diversity and craftsmanship. Unlike the West, where industrialisation propelled workwear towards practicality and uniformity, India’s work attire has maintained a connection to cultural identity.

Sangeetha Velu, another Fashion Designer, highlights key trends in Indian women’s workwear evolution, noting the transition from traditional sarees and salwar kameez to Western styles like trousers and blouses. This shift mirrors societal changes and economic liberalisation, indicating increasing workforce participation and a blend of global and local influences.

Workwear fashion plays a pivotal role in defining women’s professionalism and personality, serving as a visual representation of competence, confidence, and status in the workplace. Initially adopting masculine styles symbolised women’s demand for equality, but as attitudes evolved, flexibility in workwear fashion allowed for individual expression while maintaining professional standards.

The choice of work attire reflects a woman’s personality and professionalism, allowing for personal flair within the confines of the workplace. Brightly coloured blouses or unique jewellery convey creativity and confidence, while classic suits project authority. Professional attire has become a tool for women to assert their presence and challenge traditional gender norms.