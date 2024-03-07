Influencing women’s workwear

HYDERABAD: The way women dress has long been a marker of tradition, but it also serves as a canvas reflecting societal shifts, particularly in the realm of women’s attire, such as workwear fashion. As we commemorate International Women’s Day, it’s pertinent to explore the factors driving the evolution of women’s workwear.
While Western countries have witnessed drastic changes in women’s work attire since World War II, Indian workwear remains deeply rooted in culture. Gaurang Shah, Fashion Designer, aptly compares the history of Indian workwear to the intricate weaves of traditional handloom sarees, emphasising its reflection of cultural diversity and craftsmanship. Unlike the West, where industrialisation propelled workwear towards practicality and uniformity, India’s work attire has maintained a connection to cultural identity.
Sangeetha Velu, another Fashion Designer, highlights key trends in Indian women’s workwear evolution, noting the transition from traditional sarees and salwar kameez to Western styles like trousers and blouses. This shift mirrors societal changes and economic liberalisation, indicating increasing workforce participation and a blend of global and local influences.
Workwear fashion plays a pivotal role in defining women’s professionalism and personality, serving as a visual representation of competence, confidence, and status in the workplace. Initially adopting masculine styles symbolised women’s demand for equality, but as attitudes evolved, flexibility in workwear fashion allowed for individual expression while maintaining professional standards.
The choice of work attire reflects a woman’s personality and professionalism, allowing for personal flair within the confines of the workplace. Brightly coloured blouses or unique jewellery convey creativity and confidence, while classic suits project authority. Professional attire has become a tool for women to assert their presence and challenge traditional gender norms.
Sangeetha highlights how the evolution of women’s workwear in India reflects societal changes, from predominantly traditional attire to a blend of global and local influences, signifying women’s increasing role in society and the workforce.
Gaurang Shah said that the perception of women’s roles in the workplace has influenced workwear fashion, evolving it from merely functional to empowering expressions of identity. “Historically, women both young and elderly across cross-sections of India have played diverse roles, from managing households to leading businesses, and our textiles have always mirrored this diversity. Traditionally, sarees symbolise grace, strength, and versatility, perfectly aligning with the multifaceted roles of Indian women. Over time, as women have ventured into diverse professions, our textiles have adapted, offering a spectrum of choices from elegant sarees to tailored kurta-pants ensembles, empowering women to express themselves authentically while navigating professional landscapes.
This evolution reflects not just changing fashion trends but also the resilience and dynamism of Indian women in the workforce.”