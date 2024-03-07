Symphony with Sunitha

HYDERABAD: Sunitha Upadrasta, the acclaimed singer whose voice has brought immense joy to millions around the world, requires no introduction. Her radiant smile, a beacon of hope for those in moments of weakness or despair, has undoubtedly left a lasting impression. As we reminisce about the countless melodious tunes that have filled our hearts and minds, Sunitha is set to grace the stage once again with a live concert on March 22 at Shilpakala Vedika. In an exclusive interview, she shares insights about the upcoming concert and reflects on her profound connection with music.

Tell us about the concert you will be performing.

The concert is scheduled for March 22, and I’m thrilled to share that 95 percent of the tickets are already sold. I feel a heightened sense of responsibility to deliver a thousand per cent entertainment to the audience. Preparations are progressing exceptionally well.

What songs can we expect to hear during the concert?

I’ll be performing many of my own songs, ranging from “Ee Velalo” to “Sita Ramam,” along with popular hits like “Neeli Neeli Akasham.” Additionally, we’ll be paying tribute to legends such as Balu Sir, Sitaram Shastri garu, and Vani Amma. We’re also incorporating a few remixes to keep things fresh. It promises to be a complete musical experience.

Can you share some insights into your musical journey?

I entered the industry at the age of 17 with no film background or connections. My debut with “Ee Velalo” happened suddenly, and its success opened doors for further opportunities. Though the journey wasn’t without its challenges, I diversified into dubbing and hosting shows while continuing to perform concerts worldwide. Over time, I began to understand the impact of my music on people’s lives. The journey continues, and I’m grateful for every opportunity that has come my way.

What are your thoughts on the trend of remixing songs?

While some remixes are well-done, I personally prefer the original versions of classics by artists like Lata-ji and Rafi sahab. Often, modern remixes sound mechanical. When I encounter such tracks, I always return to the originals for their timeless charm.

Can you share a fan moment that’s close to your heart?

Every admirer holds a special place in my heart. One particularly poignant moment was fulfilling the wish of a terminally ill fan who wanted to hear me sing live before passing away. Witnessing her peaceful departure profoundly impacted me. Since then, I’ve made it a priority to meet and interact with fans whenever possible.