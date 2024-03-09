Candid conversations with actress Kajal

HYDERABAD: Kajal Aggarwal, an actress who got her first critical acclaim with Magadheera, has ruled many hearts since then, making her mark in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industry. Having worked in more than 50 films now, she has captivated audiences with each of her roles. At the launch of the Kalki Fashion store in Hyderabad, we had the opportunity of engaging in an intimate conversation with her.

Speaking about the outfit that she was wearing and about Kalki, she informs, “I am in a fusion outfit from Kalki and there is this gorgeous, jewel tone— ruby red. I love jewel tones in my Indian clothes, specially. This is a new store launched at Banjara Hills. It’s a flagship store in Hyderabad and I am very happy to be inaugurating it.”

About her style statement and what she likes to wear she says, “Glamorous yet extremely comfortable is what I like to put on and that is my style statement.”

Talking about motherhood and how she has embraced it she says, “It’s the best feeling in the world, it is incomparable. Words fall short, obviously I can’t describe something that is so precious and so close to my heart and I cherish every moment that I spend with my child.”

About what she is comfortable in wearing and her comfort style she says, “I am a very casual person off screen and when by myself at home I am mostly found wearing jeans, shorts or track pants.”

Counting on some of the fashion inspirations she says, “Beyoncé she is so stunning and her fashion sense is impeccable.”

Giving a message to all the women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she says, “Be yourself and don’t be afraid of expressing what you believe is right.”