Celebration of indie music

HYDERABAD: Independent Music Platform (IMP) rocked the city six months ago as Indian Ocean performed through their platform and launched the much-awaited IMP mobile phone application. The sole haven for independent musicians in the city is once again making a buzz with its upcoming X-Festival, which is expected to be a grand celebration of independent music in India. It is the city’s first homegrown music festival dedicated to independent artistes and local businesses. Scheduled to take place on March 16 at Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet, the festival promises a stellar lineup, multiple stages, and a vibrant marketplace known as ‘The Bazaar’.

“I had no idea what independent music was until my friends from Nawab Gang and also the co-founders of IMP introduced me to it. The domain pulled me in completely and I began to search for music apps where I could listen to independent music only, like SoundCloud or Apple iTunes. However, there was none,” said Siddharth Bhargav, co-founder of IMP.

He told CE that the IMP started as a platform that organised gigs and concerts, providing opportunities to independent artistes in the city to perform and share their talent. It exposed the audience to a new form of music. In about a year and a half, they held 50 concerts in Hyderabad and held tours in Sydney and Melbourne in Australia as well.

“My co-founder, Pramod is a music composer and rapper from Nawab Gang and represents Telugu hip-hop in Hyderabad. His stage name is ‘Asura’. With his unique writing, he covers a lot of socio-political topics and creates a fun atmosphere while performing in bars and even while karaoke-ing at people’s homes. The other co-founder—Bharat, also known as Ricky B, is a music producer and has been the backbone of Nawab gang. He is also an exceptional DJ. Together, they have brought rhythm to IMP’s journey,” Bhargav said.

Combining his computer science and management experiences, he came up with the idea of an IMP application, where all indie artistes can be brought together on one platform. “It is a social networking/music training platform, having features of Instagram and SoundCloud combined. The idea is to create a digital community for independent artistes, but also make it into a music streaming platform. This app does not have any commercial music, like from films or labels and is specifically meant for indie artistes,” he said.