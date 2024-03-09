Celebration of indie music

HYDERABAD: Independent Music Platform (IMP) rocked the city six months ago as Indian Ocean performed through their platform and launched the much-awaited IMP mobile phone application. The sole haven for independent musicians in the city is once again making a buzz with its upcoming X-Festival, which is expected to be a grand celebration of independent music in India. It is the city’s first homegrown music festival dedicated to independent artistes and local businesses. Scheduled to take place on March 16 at Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet, the festival promises a stellar lineup, multiple stages, and a vibrant marketplace known as ‘The Bazaar’.
“I had no idea what independent music was until my friends from Nawab Gang and also the co-founders of IMP introduced me to it. The domain pulled me in completely and I began to search for music apps where I could listen to independent music only, like SoundCloud or Apple iTunes. However, there was none,” said Siddharth Bhargav, co-founder of IMP.
He told CE that the IMP started as a platform that organised gigs and concerts, providing opportunities to independent artistes in the city to perform and share their talent. It exposed the audience to a new form of music. In about a year and a half, they held 50 concerts in Hyderabad and held tours in Sydney and Melbourne in Australia as well.
“My co-founder, Pramod is a music composer and rapper from Nawab Gang and represents Telugu hip-hop in Hyderabad. His stage name is ‘Asura’. With his unique writing, he covers a lot of socio-political topics and creates a fun atmosphere while performing in bars and even while karaoke-ing at people’s homes. The other co-founder—Bharat, also known as Ricky B, is a music producer and has been the backbone of Nawab gang. He is also an exceptional DJ. Together, they have brought rhythm to IMP’s journey,” Bhargav said.
Combining his computer science and management experiences, he came up with the idea of an IMP application, where all indie artistes can be brought together on one platform. “It is a social networking/music training platform, having features of Instagram and SoundCloud combined. The idea is to create a digital community for independent artistes, but also make it into a music streaming platform. This app does not have any commercial music, like from films or labels and is specifically meant for indie artistes,” he said.
IMP also hosted one of the most popular bands Indian Ocean last year. “Following IMP-X Fandom on Oct 7, 2023, our focus shifted primarily towards the upcoming X-Festival. IMP-X Fandom marked a significant milestone as our largest Saturday night event, headlined by the iconic Indian Ocean. Supporting acts included Sidharth Bendi, Vanishree Sahu, Addy Ville, and Suppi and the Vibe band, culminating in a mesmerising six-hour showcase of independent music in Hyderabad. Held at Odeum by Prism, the event drew in approximately 1500 enthusiasts and left an indelible mark on the music scene in the city,” Bhargav said.
Before this, IMP-X (x stands for experience) has curated various IPs, IMP-X episodes which included intimate café sessions, IMP-X chapters that included multi-genre indie nights and ‘Electronica Hybrid’ which were fusion electronic music events among others, all aimed at nurturing diverse musical styles thriving in the city.
Talking about what would be the biggest attractions in the upcoming March 16 event, Bhargav said, “Among the myriad attractions slated for March 16, one that stands out is the unique convergence of Indian Ocean, Agnee, and Chowraasta—popular independent bands gracing the same stage consecutively. Agnee’s return to Hyderabad after almost a decade, coupled with Indian Ocean’s comeback in collaboration with IMP-X after six months, guarantees an explosive performance. Adding to the excitement, Chowraasta, hailed as the premier Telugu independent music band in the region, will mark their fourth collaboration with us. This particular lineup is undoubtedly the highlight of the evening that I am particularly thrilled about,” he said.
The event will also showcase local talent besides the ones Bhargav mentioned, namely Damini, Nawab Gang, Alluri, Suppi and the Vibe. Over 10 more bands in the Indie arena are expected to grace the main stage along with 20 acts on the hip-hop and electronic stage. These artistes, with their unique sounds and captivating performances, are set to create an unforgettable experience for the audience.
As an event management firm, IMP-X has collaborated with around 300 independent artistes. Tickets for X-Festival are exclusively available on Bookmyshow, granting access to an all-ages, pet-friendly event. Prepare for a 12-hour immersive celebration of indie culture, kicking off at noon.