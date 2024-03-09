HYBA: Aromas of Arabia

HYDERABAD: Renowned for its delectable Sunday brunches featuring an array of unique offerings, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre now unveils a special Saturday buffet brunch courtesy of its Arabian-inspired restaurant, HYBA (Hyderabad Brings Arabia).

Dubbed “Aromas of Firdaus,” this brunch beckons patrons on a culinary voyage through the cultural and culinary landscapes of Arabia, promising to tantalise taste buds and transport diners to the heart of the Middle East. Taking place every Saturday, this brunch offers an immersive culinary odyssey brimming with vibrant aromas and irresistible flavours.

From savoury mezze to aromatic tagines, the menu showcases a celebration of traditional Arabian cuisine. Highlighting beloved classics such as Jujeh Kebab and Lamb Tagine, alongside indulgent desserts like Kunafa, each dish is meticulously crafted to deliver a gratifying burst of culinary delight, leaving guests craving for more.

Don’t overlook the live food counter where signature dishes such as shawarma and grills are expertly prepared before your eyes. The ambiance is enchanting, complemented by in-house music and the option of alfresco dining beside the shimmering pool.