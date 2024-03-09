Telangana delights

HYDERABAD: Restaurants have been introducing a variety of food festivals lately, offering patrons a chance to explore diverse culinary experiences. One recent addition is Platform 65’s Telangana menu, running until March 31st. Let’s delve into the menu highlights and some must-try dishes at the restaurant.

Kicking off with appetizing soups, both the Mutton Paya Shorba and the Murgh Dhaniya Shorba amazed the taste buds with their rich flavours. Each spoonful was a delightful burst of spices and aromas.

Transitioning to the appetizers, the Telangana Kodi Vepudu in both bone-in and boneless versions paired excellently with refreshing mocktails like Strawberry Field and Virgin Mojito.

Without delay, we ventured into the main course, relishing dishes like roti with Dum ka Murgh, bone-in green chicken, and Aaku Kura Mutton Curry, all expertly infused with authentic Telangana spices, providing a truly gastronomic experience. The highlight of the meal was the Nalli Gosht biryani, a heavenly blend of tender, flavourful mutton and perfectly cooked rice.

To satiate our sweet tooth, we indulged in the Jamun Katori, a unique presentation of gulab jamun served in a crispy basket with sweetened milk and pista, a dessert that’s a must-try for aficionados.

Executive Chef Suresh VH shares insights into the menu selection, stating, “We aimed to offer our customers an authentic taste of Telangana cuisine. With Ramzan approaching, we felt it was the perfect time to showcase these flavours. The menu is available across all our Telangana outlets. Our goal is to provide our guests with the best culinary experience and introduce the diverse flavours of the state to everyone who dines with us.”

For those craving authentic Telangana cuisine, Platform 65 is the go—to destination.