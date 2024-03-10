A woman from A.S. Rao Nagar, Hyderabad found dead in Australia

HYDERABAD: Chaitanya Swetha Madhagani, originally from A.S Rao Nagar, Hyderabad, was found deceased in Australia. Her body was discovered in a wheelie bin on Mount Pollock Road, near the town of Buckley.

Australian police suspect foul play and that someone close to Swetha may be involved. Swetha and her husband Ashok Raj Varikuppala, both now Australian citizens, lived in Point Cook with their young son.

According to reports, police received a tip leading them to Swetha's body on Saturday afternoon. Sources told TNIE that Ashok have killed Swetha and fled to India with their son. He confessed the crime to Swetha's parents.

Swetha's parents, while devastated, are hesitant to press charges against Ashok due to their grandchild. They acknowledge that the crime occurred in Australia and will leave the matter to local authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are examining both the location where the body was found and the couple's residence in Point Cook.