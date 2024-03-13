Hyderabad eatery owner booked for public nuisance

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to promote their newly inaugurated business, a restaurant in Moosarambagh announced an offer of free haleem to its customers on Tuesday, the first day of Ramzan. As the offer was publicised without proper plans to accommodate the crowd, hundreds of people turned up at the restaurant and chaos ensured.

Police said the owner had promoted the free haleem offer as a publicity stunt for his business and the offer had quickly gone viral. Considering the almost stampede-like situation and traffic congestion, Malakpet police have registered a case of public nuisance against the hotel owner.

The police even had to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse the massive crowd. “Even then, it took half an hour,” said Malakpet Inspector Genju Srinivas.

“There are a lot of hostels and youngsters in the area. The hotel owner had not expected the massive crowd and had not made arrangements to manage the crowd,” the inspector added.