Manage kidney health

HYDERABAD: Chronic kidney disease (CKD) ranks as the 8th leading cause of death and is estimated to affect more than 850 million people worldwide currently. It is projected to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040. As March 14 is observed as World Kidney Day, CE approached experts to learn more about kidney diseases, causes, and symptoms.

The approximate prevalence of chronic kidney disease in India is 800 per 10 lakhs of people, while the incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is 150–200 per 10 lakhs. Speaking about kidney failure cases, Dr Vikranth Reddy, Senior Consultant Nephrologist at CARE Hospitals, stated, “According to renal statistics, the rise in the number of CKD and renal failure cases in India has seen an upward surge. Renal care for kidney failure patients in India is world-class, and dialysis in India is supporting thousands of patients with kidney failure. Renal failure can be caused due to different reasons. Some of them are accidents, over-dosage of drugs like antibiotics, aspirin, and ibuprofen, hypertension, and diabetes.”

Chronic kidney disease, also called chronic renal failure or chronic renal insufficiency, means that for some time, your kidneys have not been working the way they should. The kidneys have the important job of filtering your blood, removing waste products and extra fluid, and flushing them from your body as urine. When your kidneys don’t work properly, wastes build up in your blood and make you sick.

Dr Vikranth Reddy emphasised that chronic kidney disease is caused by damage to the kidneys. The most common causes of this damage are high blood pressure and high blood sugar (diabetes). Other factors that can lead to chronic kidney disease include kidney diseases and infections, such as polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, pyelonephritis, or a kidney problem you were born with. A narrowed or blocked renal artery, which carries blood to the kidneys, and long-term use of medicines that can damage the kidneys are also contributors. A few examples include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen (Advil) and celecoxib (Celebrex).

Initially, chronic kidney disease causes no symptoms. However, as the disease progresses, the body will not get rid of the extra water and toxins, leading to many symptoms and complications. These might include swelling of the feet and legs, elevated blood pressure, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, tiredness, anemia, and bone disease.