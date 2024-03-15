GHMC razes 439 illegal structures in 3 months

HYDERABAD: A total of 439 unauthorised constructions were demolished in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits in the last three months. Officials said further detection and action will continue against unauthorised constructions.

As per guidelines, a special task force (STF), headed by the zonal commissioner, has been constituted at the zonal office level to detect and monitor unauthorised constructions and layouts and take timely enforcement action.

The STF identifies unauthorised constructions by the designated ward town planner and NAC engineer, the details of which are uploaded through the online applications module. Upon verification, including scrutiny of any sanction details, if available, a show cause notice is issued at the circle level, requesting an explanation from the property owner.

Subsequently, upon reviewing any response received from the owner, a speaking order is issued, outlining the rationale behind the proposed action and advising the owner to dismantle the unauthorised structure, failing which the department will take necessary action.