Indian Ocean all set to rock

HYDERABAD :

How do you feel about performing at the X-Festival?

I’m so glad that something like this is happening. We played for IMPX, Independent Music Platform, last year in October. That show far exceeded our expectations. Right from how we were received at the airport, we could tell that these guys were really into the band and they were fans first, before anything. The crowd was 3x of what we expected and the reaction was 10x. We are excited about going back and being amongst our old friends, like Agnee. The good thing is that the focus is on independent music because Bollywood, Tollywood or Kollywood have a lot of reach. They have multiple legs and people spread the word. But independent music is more experimental. It needs a cheerleader. I’m very happy that the IMP is doing that in Hyderabad.

The band itself has existed for over three decades. You joined the band in 2012. How do you view this long journey?

This is my 12th year in the band. The band is in its 36th year. I would argue that this is probably India’s longest-running band. Other bands have either disintegrated or pursued other things but Indian Ocean has just done Indian Ocean. They were doing original music at a time when being yourself was not considered cool. Anybody who played rock western music or urban entertainment was considered to be a poor imitation of Western bands. Some people were trying to sound like Deep Purple and Guns N’ Roses and Led Zeppelin. Of course, classical, folk and even jazz had separate verticals. The Indian Ocean was one of those bands that said, these rules make no sense to us. I can be the same guy who can enjoy Vasantrao Deshpande and Deep Purple. Why can my music not reflect that? Of course, they went through a lot of struggle — being broke for years and being rejected hundreds of times. But inherently, the character of the senior band members became very strong over time. With every rejection, they were like, we believe in our music and we will keep doing this. It was one of those purest examples of bending the will of the universe to follow your path.

What changes do you observe in the evolution of music since then?

The change from then is that now, everybody wants to do their original music. Being a cover band is kind of looked down upon. “Oh man, look at this guy. He’s stuck in the past and why is he doing a cover of Sweet Child O Mine?” I mean, I don’t want to be judgemental about that. If somebody wants to do that, let them go ahead and have a good time. But I feel a lot of people across the country have found their voice and are even using newer mediums. For example, hip-hop has become a huge deal in the last decade in India. Now there are so many people, writing rap in Telugu and Tamil. I think it’s a healthy positive change.