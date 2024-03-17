Hyderabad: Apollo launches ‘Together for Her’ campaign to raise awareness of cancer among women

HYDERABAD: To raise awareness about cancer among women, Apollo Cancer Centre, Hyderabad, launched the “Together for Her” campaign at the Hotel Taj Deccan on Saturday. The event began with a panel discussion on raising awareness about cancer among women and introducing the ‘Purple Clip Champions Brigade’.

The “Together for Her” campaign is a collective movement run by Apollo Cancer Centre and is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer, according to a release.

Dr Vijay Kumar, ADG (Operations) Greyhounds & OCTOPUS, Telangana Police, said, “Women’s health and safety are interconnected. By promoting early detection, we empower women to take proactive control of their overall well-being.”

The panellists delved into topics such as the role of early detection and regular screenings in saving lives, strategies to increase awareness and access to healthcare resources for women and the power of community and corporate support in the fight against cancer.