Hyderabad: Gridlock at Tolichowki after fire mishap

“Aaj itni bheed kyun hai?” sighed one of the motorists, while removing his helmet and turning off his bike’s engine. Several others took to X and uploaded videos of the traffic congestion, calling out the poor traffic management by the police.

However, street vendors near Tolichowki shared, “There is an oil spill up ahead and I heard a couple of motorists skid and fall on the road. Police are trying to manage the traffic.”

Tolichowki traffic inspector Ch Sudhakar Rao said, “The oil storage godown had some 300 barrels of oil and because of the fire, there has been an oil spill on the roads. From Friday night, the traffic personnel have been working on the roads to manage traffic.”

The fire, which started around 9 am on Friday, was finally doused around 6 am on Saturday. “From early in the morning, GHMC has been working on dusting and cleaning the road. The traffic was finally back to free flow around 4 pm,” the inspector shared.

Cause of fire at oil godown yet to be ascertained: Humayun Nagar police

Humayun Nagar police have registered a case regarding a major fire that broke out on Friday evening at an oil godown located in Tolichowki, and are currently investigating the cause of the blaze. According to the police, the godown was closed for the day when the fire erupted, leaving no eyewitnesses. Firefighters battled the flames for over 10 hours, finally bringing the situation under control by Saturday morning. The lubricant oil, being a non-flammable component, caused more dense smoke than the flames. Meanwhile, the residents living close to the godown, who were asked to vacate the premises, occupied their houses after the smoke was cleared. Additionally, an estimated loss of Rs 5 crore was incurred.