Tunnel corridors: Aarvee responds to EoI to conduct feasibility study

HYDERABAD: Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited has responded to the expression of interest (EoI) to take up the feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of road tunnels with Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in five corridors in different parts of the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had called for an EoI. While officials confirmed that Aarvee has responded to the EoI for conducting the feasibility study and preparing the DPR, the civic body will have to take a decision on the matter.

The primary objective behind this initiative is to alleviate traffic congestion by moving traffic underground, thereby creating signal-free corridors. This is particularly crucial in the Hyderabad Knowledge City (HKC), which is expected to witness a significant increase in traffic in the near future.

Various grade separators, including flyovers at Road no 45, Mindspace Junction, Biodiversity Junction and a cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, have been constructed to create conflict-free corridors. The road connections from Punjagutta and Banjara Hills Road No. 12 are particularly vital for commuters in the Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Hitec City areas.

Officials said road tunnels involve multidisciplinary evaluations and generally adhere to standards similar to surface roads and bridges, with specific considerations for lighting, ventilation, life safety, and operation and maintenance. In addition to considering the initial construction costs, a life cycle cost analysis is necessary, factoring in the tunnel’s anticipated 120-year lifespan.

The main focus of the fesibility study will be to understand transport networks, identify suitable origin points for direct underground road connectivity and conduct traffic analysis using the CTS traffic demand model to determine optimal tunnel origin and destination locations, they added.