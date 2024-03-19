An array of vintage treasures

HYDERABAD: Vintage cars possess an enduring charm, defying the passage of time with their unique allure. They hold a special place in the hearts of many, evoking nostalgia and admiration. Recently, The Park Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Classique Motor Vehicle Association (CMVA), hosted a remarkable vintage car show.
The event showcased over 50 classic automobiles and motorcycles, captivating enthusiasts and casual observers alike. Following the exhibition, attendees were treated to an indulgent brunch at Verandah, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant.
Among the array of vintage treasures, we had the opportunity to speak with Shashidhar Batchu, the President of CMVA, who shared insights into the inaugural edition of the vintage automobile show. Batchu highlighted CMVA’s dedication to preserving vintage cars and bikes since its establishment in 1985.
Reflecting on India’s rich automotive heritage, he emphasised Hyderabad’s illustrious past, where legendary automobiles were crafted for the region’s nobility. Notably, Batchu recounted anecdotes of the Nizam’s opulent fleet, including 52 Rolls Royce cars, one of which surpassed even the Queen of England’s in value. Despite this heritage, Batchu lamented the neglect facing the automotive industry in India, underscoring the importance of initiatives like the vintage car show in reviving interest and awareness.
Discussing the challenges collectors face, Batchu stressed the need for organised advocacy to address issues such as import policies and the scarcity of spare parts. He advocated for collective action among enthusiasts and clubs to engage with the government and seek solutions beneficial to the vintage car community.
Looking ahead, Batchu expressed plans to establish the vintage car show as an annual event, buoyed by the enthusiastic response from attendees. He envisioned future collaborations and expansions, underscoring the enduring appeal of vintage automobiles in Hyderabad.
Transitioning to the gastronomic delights of the event, the elaborate brunch curated by Executive Chef Satya Pandari delighted guests with its thematic homage to vintage automobiles. From appetizers to desserts, each dish was artfully crafted to evoke the spirit of classic cars, enhancing the overall experience at Verandah.
The show featured iconic vehicles such as the 1959 Dodge Custom Royal, 1926 Austin 7, 1932 Ford Model A Roadster, and more, further enriching the ambiance with their timeless elegance.
In conclusion, the fusion of vintage cars and motorcycles with a sumptuous brunch comprising over 150 dishes ensured a memorable experience for all attendees, celebrating the enduring allure of classic automobiles in Hyderabad.