HYDERABAD: As devotees entered the temple, they were greeted by a bustling crowd surrounding the temporary stage, which instantly caught their attention. Maneuvering through the throng, they found themselves enthralled by the vibrant lights, dazzling costumes, and entrancing movements of the performers. The scene at Sri Dharmapuri Kshetram, Miyapur, organised by Parampara in collaboration with Trikayaa Dance Foundation was nothing short of a visual feast.

The spiritual evening kicked off with iconic performances dedicated to Lord Shiva and Devi. These acts epitomised a collaborative extravaganza, blending various classical dance forms that embody India’s rich cultural tapestry and diversity. From the graceful motions of Kathak and Odissi to the profound expressions of Kathakali and Chhau, the performance showcased a kaleidoscope of India’s regional heritage.

Under the masterful direction of choreographer Rakesh Sai Babu, “Colours of India” seamlessly intertwined traditional pieces from each dance form with contemporary and Acro yoga elements, enthralling the audience with its dynamic presentation.

Reflecting on the choreography and the performance, Rakesh Sai Babu shared, “Being part of the Parampara festival was truly enriching. The audience was fantastic, and the atmosphere of temple dance festivals holds a special reverence. This performance amalgamated various classical dance forms of India, presenting a fusion of Kathak, Odissi, Mayurbhanj Chhau, Manipuri, Kathakali, and Mohiniyattam. While we appreciate all styles, we specifically chose those that introduced unique elements to specific locales, such as Kathak, Odissi, Manipuri, Chhau, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali. The concept evolved from merging these classical and martial dances, which I believe infused a distinct energy into the performance.”