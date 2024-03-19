‘Music embodies peace of mind’: Sukhwinder Singh

HYDERABAD: Chaiyya Chaiyya remains an unforgettable melody, weaving its charm through time, captivating hearts repeatedly. Amidst our rhythmic dance to its beats, we remember Sukhwinder Singh, the soulful voice behind this timeless tune. He transcends being merely a singer in Bollywood, emerging as a beacon of inspiration for millions.

As Sukhwinder Singh prepares to grace Hyderabad on March 24 with his performance, anticipation brews. In his own words, “We eagerly await March 24, 2024, to step onto the stage in Hyderabad. I extend a heartfelt invitation to all, promising to meet and exceed your expectations. Join us for an unforgettable concert experience.”

Reflecting on the essence of music, Sukhwinder shares, “To me, music embodies peace of mind, entertainment, motivation, and serves as a catalyst for national integration.”

Expressing his fondness for Hyderabad, Sukhwinder highlights its multifaceted charm, stating, “Hyderabad is renowned for its cinematic grandeur, industrial prowess, and its unique blend of modesty and intellect. It’s a city rich in emotion and spirituality, standing as a cornerstone of Indian cinema.”

Acknowledging Hyderabad’s musical prowess, Sukhwinder commends the city’s achievements, stating, “Hyderabad has garnered international acclaim, notably with Oscars earned by talents like MM Keeravani and his team behind the song ‘Naatu Naatu.’ They represent the vanguard of a new generation of artistes, contributing significantly to the city’s artistic landscape.”

Offering words of wisdom to his admirers, Sukhwinder emphasises the importance of diligence and smart work, stating, “Stay dedicated to your craft, and alongside hard work, embrace strategic efficiency. While hard work may exhaust you, smart work ensures fruitful outcomes. And to the people of Hyderabad, I extend my love and gratitude.”

With Sukhwinder Singh’s upcoming performance, Hyderabad awaits an enchanting evening filled with melodies that resonate deep within the soul.