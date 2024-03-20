Charming guardians of urban biodiversity

HYDERABAD: It’s a spring morning in a concrete jungle, and instead of the irritating alarms, the chirping sounds of birds wake you up. As you peek from your window or balcony, you catch sight of charming little sparrows. Familiar, right? Consider yourself fortunate to envision this scenario, as future generations might not have the opportunity due to the gradual decline in sparrow populations. To protect and address the challenges they face in urban habitats, March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day. CE speaks with experts to learn more about this species.

Describing the significance of the sparrow across cultures, Sri Ram Reddy, wildlife photographer, explained, “In Indian mythology, the sparrow bird is linked with themes of love, companionship, and devotion. When it comes to Chinese mythology, sparrows were believed to bring joy and were often associated with the arrival of spring. They also symbolise love and fidelity, as seen in the famous Chinese folktale ‘The Weaver Girl and the Cowherd,’ where two lovers transformed into sparrows. While in Japan, sparrows, known as ‘suzume,’ are considered symbols of hard work, community, and perseverance. In ancient Egyptian culture, sparrows were associated with the goddess Isis, who was often depicted with wings.”