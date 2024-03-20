Grooving with So Much to Carry

HYDERABAD :

How does it feel to be a part of IMP’s X- Festival?

We’re genuinely thrilled to be part of IMP’s X-Festival. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase Hyderabad’s independent music scene. Huge thanks to IMP for including us in the lineup. It’s been a while since we last hit the stage, so we’re absolutely pumped!

Can you tell us about the formation of the band ‘So Much to Carry’ and your journey so far?

So Much to Carry came together organically. We all have roots in church music and crossed paths at various points. Kevin had this vision of starting a band, and after some friendly nagging, we all jumped onboard. The spark ignited when we attended a Black Strait Blues show, which left us inspired to pursue our own musical journey. Despite the lockdown hitting right after our formation, we persisted with Zoom jam sessions. Post-lockdown, we hit the ground running, writing and recording material. It hasn’t been the smoothest ride, especially as an independent rock band, but we’re passionate about our music and grateful for opportunities from platforms like IMP and EXT.

What’s the story behind your band name, ‘So Much to Carry’?

The name came to us during one of our gear-laden treks to a jam session. It clicked because it resonates with everyone — we all have our burdens to bear. We hope it sticks with people and sparks a memory of our music whenever they hear the phrase.

Hyderabad’s music scene is diverse. What challenges have you faced as an independent band?

Being an English rock band in a predominantly regional music scene poses its challenges. Demand for our style isn’t always high, and breaking into venues can be tough. However, selective crowds and supportive venues have helped us gain traction. While gigs aren’t always consistent, we’re focused on our creative vision rather than mass appeal.

Your band often opens for bigger acts. How have these experiences influenced your journey?

Opening for established bands has been validating. Hearing positive feedback from artistes we’ve admired is incredibly motivating. They understand our journey and often offer valuable advice. It’s a reminder that everyone starts somewhere, and we’re honoured to share the stage with those who’ve inspired us.

What can we expect from ‘So Much to Carry’ in the near future?

We’re excited about our upcoming single, ‘Sunshine,’ which blends funk and rock genres. It’s a bit of an experiment. Additionally, we have a full album in the works, so stay tuned for more!