Hyderabad, heritage and holi!

He further added that any building can be preserved, if we have the will to do it. However, one has to use the right techniques and methods. “The conservation process involves understanding the main material used in its construction and retaining the maximum percentage of that material during restoration. Conservation of any historical building involves documentation; not merely photographic documentation or drawings or plans. But also using the old conservation techniques. For example, today’s buildings require simple metal shuttering and metal scaffolding. Earlier the entire thing was done with wooden scaffolding. That too, not by puncturing through the building but away from it. The scaffolding method itself is an important thing to be documented and understood while restoring. Today, we even have digital documentation and scanning. In all engineering disciplines, the material of the building is interpreted as outliving its life. But in conservation, there can be life for any material to any extent. The Indus Valley Civilisation sites which are 3,000-2,500 years old, even if they are levelled to a powdered form, can be consolidated and maintained. We cannot declare that any building has outlived its life. Its life can be prolonged if you have the technique and methods.”

The architects then expressed their gratitude to Vasantha Shobha, who fought tooth and nail to get funds for the conservation of the British Residency. The World Monuments Fund finally helped in the restoration of the building. “When it comes to conservation projects like the British Residency, there is a lack of perspective that this is a monument. It is so much of a women’s college for all of us. But this building’s Lucknow counterpart is considered a national monument. Here, it was listed as grade IIB. After bringing it to the court’s notice, where it was taken up as a suo moto case, only the Durbar Hall was able to get restored. There is so much more to this complex, the Physics and Chemistry blocks, the Rangmahal garden. There is even a small gate that opens up in Sultan Bazar. Those areas can also be restored and opened up visually,” she said.