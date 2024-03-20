Rapping with Rival Mob

HYDERABAD: Rap has surged into the limelight in Hyderabad recently, with many embracing the genre and immersing themselves in rap music. In this vibrant scene, the Rival Mob — Rap Crew, set to perform at X-Festival partnered by TNIE, stands out. Comprising seven members: Paul Samson D’cuz as Paul-D, Sumit Kumar Jha as Trap B, Boris Bennett as Boris Bennett, Arun Vallapu as Yaagaa, Akhil Bandhu as A-B, Anirudh Bojji as Sxperblu, and Santhosh Pasnoor as Pintwenty, this crew ignites the stage with their presence. Paul-D and Boris Bennett share insights into their journey on behalf of the team.

Reflecting on their upcoming performance at the X-Festival, Boris expresses, “Over the past five years, we’ve been constantly experimenting. We’ve always wondered, is there a song that truly embodies Rival Mob? The recent tracks we’ve produced gave us that feeling, and we’re excited to see how the audience reacts. This upcoming performance will debut one of these tracks, adding to our anticipation.”

When asked about the origin of the name Rival Mob, Paul explains, “The name stemmed from our collective energy. ‘Rival’ signifies competition, while ‘Mob’ represents our group unity. With two producers and five rappers, including Telugu and Hindi speakers, along with elements of Tamil and English, our diversity defines us, and we’re proud of it.” Boris reflects on the evolution of the rap stage, noting, “Paul and I initially met at a show, rapping without realising the burgeoning rap scene in Hyderabad. We longed for a platform to perform, witnessing others’ performances. Now, with numerous venues supporting rap and proactive efforts from fellow rappers, the scene is thriving. It’s heartening to see newcomers getting opportunities, reminiscent of our early struggles.”

Despite challenges, such as managing time during the pandemic, Paul emphasises their dedication, “The lockdown phase was surprisingly productive for us. With most activities shifting online, we engaged more with our audience, creating an abundance of music. Our commitment reflects in our performances, ensuring every show is memorable and engaging.”

Regarding inspirations, Paul highlights their diverse influences, “Each of us draws inspiration from different international rappers. We banter and critique each other’s choices, fostering a culture of growth. Additionally, we admire Indian rappers like Raftaar, shaping our style.”

Finally, Paul extends a warm invitation to the audience, “Join us on March 16 for an unforgettable experience. Bring your friends and family, and immerse yourselves in the best of rap performances. Let’s make it a memorable event together!”