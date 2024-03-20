Serene slumber amidst melodious music

HYDERABAD: Imagine experiencing a night of tranquil sleep accompanied by soothing music that gently lulls you into peaceful slumber. Yes, this was the reality at the Qoolest Sleep concert, held at Aahwanam Resort, Gandipet by Century Mattresses, in celebration of World Sleep Day. With over 100 beds set up across the venue, the event aimed to underscore the significance of sleep in one’s life, particularly targeting individuals who grapple with restless nights or neglectful sleep schedules.

The concert featured a unique twist, as Swaram Band took to the stage to perform a selection of melodious classics, exclusively instrumental, enhancing the atmosphere with their soulful tunes.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, GM Marketing at Centuary Mattresses, shed light on the event’s inception, stating, “Such concerts are commonplace internationally. We initiated this endeavour to raise awareness about the profound impact of schedules on overall well-being. In today’s fast-paced corporate environment, coupled with technological advancements, sleep often takes a backseat, leading to various health issues. Our aim with the sleep concert was to encourage people to prioritise rest and relaxation.”

As attendees immersed themselves in the serene melodies, approximately 100 individuals peacefully dozed off, followed by a rejuvenating yoga session designed to alleviate stress and promote tranquility.