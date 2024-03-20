Unlocking secrets to optimal health

HYDERABAD: Humans are increasingly susceptible to health risks due to the emergence of new infections and viruses on a daily basis. However, with basic care, we can eradicate at least some of these diseases. CE spoke with Dr M Rajini, Consultant Gynecologist at CARE Hospitals, for health and hygiene tips for girls to follow from an early age to prevent long-term health issues.

What are some fundamental health and hygiene practices that every girl must know from an early age to promote overall well-being?

Good hygiene practices from an early age are crucial to prevent many infections. Prioritising proper menstrual hygiene is essential, including changing sanitary pads or tampons regularly, washing hands before and after handling them, and selecting products carefully to prevent irritation. Additionally, daily intimate hygiene practices should involve using a mild, PH-balanced soap for cleaning the genital area while avoiding harsh chemicals or scented products that may disrupt the natural balance. Regular health check-ups, including gynecological examinations such as Pap smears and breast exams, should be scheduled to detect any potential issues early on. Maintaining a balanced diet and incorporating regular exercise into one’s routine are also essential for supporting overall health, including bone density and reproductive well-being.

What are some common health problems that girls might face in the long run if proper hygiene practices are not followed, especially in reproductive health?

Poor hygiene can lead to various long-term health issues, including reproductive infections like bacterial vaginosis or urinary tract infections, ultimately affecting reproductive health. Additionally, irregular menstrual cycles and related complications may develop as a consequence of hormonal imbalances due to unhygienic practices. Furthermore, untreated infections and poor reproductive health practices could contribute to fertility problems later in life. Therefore, it’s necessary to follow proper hygiene practices.

Can you mention some myths about women’s health and hygiene that still exist in our society?

There are several myths surrounding women’s health and hygiene that persist in modern society. For example, some believe that douching is necessary for cleanliness, but it can disrupt the natural balance of vaginal flora, leading to infections. The vagina is self-cleaning, and using harsh products can do more harm than good. Additionally, some women avoid using tampons due to the misconception that they can break the hymen, but the hymen can stretch or tear for various reasons unrelated to tampon use. Another myth is that using birth control pills for a long time causes infertility, but fertility typically returns after discontinuing the pill, allowing women to conceive. Long-term use of birth control pills does not lead to infertility.