Canvas of creativity: Artix's unique art exhibition graces The Park Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Art reflects life, and we all are connected to it in various ways. Embracing this idea, Artix, a unique art exhibition, graced The Park Hyderabad. This pan-Indian hotel art exhibition stole the spotlight, transforming an entire floor into a vibrant showcase of creativity. Featuring artworks from both Indian and international artists, the event was organised by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan, who envisioned an extravagant display of artistic expression.

Describing the essence of Artix, Payal Kapoor elucidates, “This is India’s inaugural hotel art exhibition, offering a fully immersive and unprecedented art experience. Inspired by similar events worldwide, particularly in cities like Paris, LA, and Tokyo, where hotel art exhibitions are immensely popular, we decided to introduce this concept to India. Each hotel room is transformed into a canvas, creating an intimate and luxurious ambiance, unlike anything seen before.”

Exploring the diverse array of artists showcased at the exhibition, Payal notes, “We have curated nearly 200 works for this show, ranging from traditional paintings to jewellery and textiles. We emphasise indigenous Indian art, believing it to be the epitome of luxury. Additionally, we’re proud to feature works from four international artists, further exemplifying how art transcends geographical boundaries.”