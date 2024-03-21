Canvas of creativity: Artix's unique art exhibition graces The Park Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Art reflects life, and we all are connected to it in various ways. Embracing this idea, Artix, a unique art exhibition, graced The Park Hyderabad. This pan-Indian hotel art exhibition stole the spotlight, transforming an entire floor into a vibrant showcase of creativity. Featuring artworks from both Indian and international artists, the event was organised by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan, who envisioned an extravagant display of artistic expression.
Describing the essence of Artix, Payal Kapoor elucidates, “This is India’s inaugural hotel art exhibition, offering a fully immersive and unprecedented art experience. Inspired by similar events worldwide, particularly in cities like Paris, LA, and Tokyo, where hotel art exhibitions are immensely popular, we decided to introduce this concept to India. Each hotel room is transformed into a canvas, creating an intimate and luxurious ambiance, unlike anything seen before.”
Exploring the diverse array of artists showcased at the exhibition, Payal notes, “We have curated nearly 200 works for this show, ranging from traditional paintings to jewellery and textiles. We emphasise indigenous Indian art, believing it to be the epitome of luxury. Additionally, we’re proud to feature works from four international artists, further exemplifying how art transcends geographical boundaries.”
Reflecting on the genesis of the exhibition, Payal reveals, “The idea originated from our shared passion for art as collectors. We envisioned transforming an entire hotel floor into a comprehensive art fair, encompassing various art forms and engaging communities from all walks of life.”
Addressing the evolution of art, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Payal remarks, “Art is a pursuit driven by passion and cultural engagement. Over the past two to three decades, we’ve witnessed significant growth in the Indian art scene, with art becoming not only a form of expression but also a valuable investment.”
Acknowledging the dedication required to realise such a grand exhibition, Payal expresses gratitude, stating, “It took us approximately 6-8 months of relentless effort to bring this vision to life. Our entire team worked tirelessly, and we are indebted to our friends and supporters who made this endeavour possible.”
Explaining the choice of Hyderabad as the venue, Payal elaborates, “Hyderabad holds a rich cultural heritage, symbolised by its history as the seat of the Nizams. The city’s appreciation for art, coupled with its educated and cosmopolitan populace, made it an ideal location for Artix. We wanted to celebrate art in a city that truly values and embraces it.”
Artist Simran KS Lamba, whose works are featured at Artix, shares insights into his creative process, stating, “I have been working with tar since 2007, exploring its potential for artistic expression. Each piece is a result of experimental and innovative techniques, addressing diverse themes such as environmental concerns and societal issues.”
Describing the materials and techniques employed in his artwork, Simran elaborates, “My works involve a combination of tar, polishing agents, encaustic wax, and various chemical treatments. I work in stages, layering materials to create unique textures and visual effects. From melting crayons to incorporating construction gravels, each artwork is a testament to my aesthetic exploration.”
In addition to paintings, the exhibition also features exquisite jewellery and textiles, further enriching the viewer’s experience. Artix provides a singular platform where every corner of the floor is adorned with captivating artworks, offering visitors a memorable immersion into the world of art.