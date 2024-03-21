Ethereal fashion destination: Hyderabad's new Koskii store

HYDERABAD : Designer outfits have remained on-trend for a considerable period, with stores continuously innovating to offer diverse collections that cater to the evolving fashion preferences of people. Adding to the vibrant fashion landscape of Hyderabad, a new Koskii store has opened its doors in Banjara Hills. Boasting a wide array of elegant collections, this store promises to meet all your outfit needs for parties, weddings, and more. As the new store debuts, we delve into the collection and have a conversation with Ayesha Saubia, the owner, who provides insights into the store and its offerings.

Discussing the ethos behind Koskii, Ayesha elaborates, “Koskii, essentially meaning ‘girl’, epitomises a women-centric ethnic wear brand. Our focus lies in catering to bridal and occasional wear, spanning from the bride herself to her sister, bridesmaids, and mother. We also specialise in festive wear, gearing up for occasions such as Eid and Diwali. Our goal is to be synonymous with grace and elegance for every memorable event.”

Reflecting on the brand’s nomenclature, Ayesha shares, “Koskii’s journey spans over seven years, initially rooted in Bangalore before branching out to Hyderabad with our third store. Formerly known as Meena Bazar, a name no longer reflective of our vision, we underwent a rebranding process. ‘Koskii’ resonated with us, derived from the Nawayath language, signifying ‘girl’. Through customer surveys, we gauged various perceptions, ultimately opting for a name that embodies our essence.”

Hyderabad was a strategic choice for expansion, as Ayesha explains, “Hyderabad presents a lucrative market, boasting diverse demographics, including Telugu and Muslim communities. We aim to cater to both, offering silk sarees for Telugu weddings and intricate bridal wear adorned with zari stone work for Muslim brides.”

In terms of design philosophy, Ayesha emphasises, “While we have in-house designers, we draw inspiration from market trends. What sets us apart is our emphasis on the individuality and modernity of women. We empower our customers to choose outfits based on their personality and preferences, rather than conforming to stereotypes.”