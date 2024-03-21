HYDERABAD : Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher, once aptly remarked, “Poetry is nearer to the vital truth than history.” With the passage of time, our modes of expression have evolved from parchment to digital notepads, from ink-stained pages to the clatter of keyboards. We’ve traversed a long journey.

Yet amidst these changes, poetry remains an enduring constant. It may have transitioned across platforms and formats, but its essence lies in the art of self-expression, weaving a tapestry of experiences that resonate across hearts, unchanged through decades. Fast forward to 2024, poetry has become a therapeutic outlet for the digital audience.

As we commemorate World Poetry Day on March 21, we engage with poets and psychologists/therapists to delve into the realm of digital poetry and explore its role in aiding the digital audience.

Reflecting on the profound impact of poetry in his life, Akshay Tiwari, Founder of Hyderabad Poetry Project, shares, “Poetry evokes emotions within us all. For me, it binds souls, reminding me that I am not alone in my depth of feeling. Seeking solace in fleeting tranquility is a universal pursuit. While humans may differ, our shared emotions unite us globally.” Influenced deeply by literary luminaries such as Walt Whitman, Edgar Allen Poe, Jaun Elia, and more, Tiwari reminisces about the intimacy of reading poetry from books, each volume a cherished repository of emotions, inviting him to trace his fingers along their spines, to feel the texture of the paper, and to immerse himself in the words adorning their pages.

Holding a book of poetry, he found, forged a personal connection between himself and the poems within.