Protein consumption: Let’s whey the facts!

I was honestly blown away with the science that went behind creating these concoctions because for the first time in my life, consuming a protein based beverage did not feel like a medicine. I felt myself reaching out for another drink because I liked how it tasted and not because my trainer asked me to.

As people get more and more conscious of what they’re consuming, there’s definitely a rise in clean eating, organically sourced and healthy options like these. It definitely fills a gap not only for fitness enthusiasts but anyone who wants to adapt to a robust lifestyle. I’ve also been noticing that people in Hyderabad genuinely love and appreciate good coffee and that explains why there is a new coffee shop coming up literally every single day. For some people it is a pre workout, for some a way to kick start their day, for some it’s an excuse to meet with friends and for some, it is a way of life. The coffee industry is growing exponentially every year and I definitely predict that proffee will be the next big thing and a trend to look out for!

(The writer’s views are her own)

Tanusha Bajaj

@tanushabajaj

(This writer is a TedX speaker, content creator & stylist, who shares about her tryst with the City of Nizams)