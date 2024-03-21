Protein consumption: Let’s whey the facts!

HYDERABAD : I started working out a few months ago and the one thing my trainer keeps telling me is that I should consume more protein. He had given me a diet which includes eggs, chickpeas, chicken and the other “good” stuff. As someone with a crazy schedule who travels often and is a big foodie, it was impossible for me to watch my diet and do these calculations. So then he suggested I start consuming protein powder to add to my intake which seemed like a good idea. After all, it is what most people do. I personally was not a fan of the texture or taste, it just felt like a chore or a medicine and that’s how I started looking at it. Later I realised that other people, especially women, had more serious issues like bad gut health or acne breakouts as side effects of protein powder consumption.
That was until I came across this place called Apes & Aliens —India’s first protein beverage bar. As the name suggests, this innovative cafe offers a wide variety of Protein based beverages for all ages. They have protein infused water, bubble teas, shakes & the most interesting of them all - proffee (a blend of whey, casein & espresso).
I was honestly blown away with the science that went behind creating these concoctions because for the first time in my life, consuming a protein based beverage did not feel like a medicine. I felt myself reaching out for another drink because I liked how it tasted and not because my trainer asked me to.
As people get more and more conscious of what they’re consuming, there’s definitely a rise in clean eating, organically sourced and healthy options like these. It definitely fills a gap not only for fitness enthusiasts but anyone who wants to adapt to a robust lifestyle. I’ve also been noticing that people in Hyderabad genuinely love and appreciate good coffee and that explains why there is a new coffee shop coming up literally every single day. For some people it is a pre workout, for some a way to kick start their day, for some it’s an excuse to meet with friends and for some, it is a way of life. The coffee industry is growing exponentially every year and I definitely predict that proffee will be the next big thing and a trend to look out for!
(The writer’s views are her own)
Tanusha Bajaj
@tanushabajaj
(This writer is a TedX speaker, content creator & stylist, who shares about her tryst with the City of Nizams)