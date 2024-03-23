Brewing right!

HYDERABAD: Coffee holds a special place in our daily lives. For some, it’s a survival tool, while for others, it’s the perfect way to kickstart their day. Regardless of the reason, coffee is undeniably an emotion. Adding to the intrigue of the coffee world, a recent announcement declared filter coffee as the runner-up in the ‘Top 38 Coffees in the World’ list by TasteAtlas. Although filter coffee is predominantly known in the Southern states, we reached out to renowned chefs and coffee influencers to share their thoughts on this accolade.

Master Chef Chalapathi Rao, esteemed judge of Master Chef India (Telugu) and founder of Simply South, reflects on the significance of filter coffee in our lives. “It’s no surprise that filter coffee has finally received recognition. This achievement, reaching second place, is truly an honour. In the South, coffee is more than just a beverage; it’s a cherished tradition, a ritual even. Each household has its unique recipe, emphasising the importance we place on the blend. For me, the best filter coffee can be found at the Coffee House next to MG Road in Bengaluru. I’d go to great lengths for a cup.”

Discussing the importance of coffee and its meticulous preparation, he adds, “In the past, people were particular about the quality of milk, unlike today’s convenience with tetra packs. I remember as a child, people would use lactometer meters to ensure the milk wasn’t diluted with water. This attention to detail carries over to making coffee. The history of coffee dates back to black coffee, with influences such as French techniques and the addition of chicory for body. The blend, whether it’s arabica, robusta, or plantation A, sourced from regions like Chikmagalur, Coorg, or Araku, all contribute to the final flavour. Preferences vary; someone might favour Araku coffee while another prefers Chikmagalur. Each region imparts its unique flavour to the beans. Filter coffee, traditionally made with full-fat milk containing 6-8% fat content, embodies this blend perfectly.”

Bharath Suthapalli, a digital creator and coffee expert, discusses the evolution of filter coffee and its best destinations. “Today, filter coffee continues to evolve with advancements in brewing technology and a focus on single origin beans. While some cultures maintain the tradition of chicory-infused coffee, filter brewing has diversified, incorporating techniques from pour-over to immersion methods.