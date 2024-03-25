Andhra Pradesh man loots woman of Rs 2.71 crore on pretext of marriage, held

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Cyber Crime police arrested a Vijayawada-based man for targeting and cheating several women who were looking for grooms on matrimonial sites. He would create fake profiles, connect with innocent women, make false promises of marriage and a future in a foreign country; and finally loot money from them, the police said.

The accused, identified as Potluri Sribala Vamshi Krishna, 37, is a habitual offender and has nine cases registered against him across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Krishna’s scam came to light after a 30-year-old woman filed a complaint earlier in the month saying that she was cheated by him to the tune of Rs 2.71 crores.

In her complaint, she revealed that she met with one Rishi Kumar, claiming to be a US resident, working as an assistant director of a private company. He promised to marry her and cheated her by telling her that to process a K-1 US (fiance) visa, she needed a

CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited) score of 845, higher than her actual score of 743. He then promised to help increase her CIBIL score. However, he misled and manipulated her into obtaining loans and credit cards.

Besides cheating the woman, he persuaded her cousin to participate in a fraudulent scheme so she can get a job in Microsoft Corporation in the US. Here too, he asked the woman to take loans to purportedly improve her CIBIL score.