Fake Oxford dictionary used to smuggle drugs, one held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Chatrinaka police apprehended a peddler smuggling 6.25 grams of ganja and 18.75 grams of MDMA inside a fake black-coloured Oxford English pocket dictionary. The police seized a four-wheeler and a pocket notebook from the peddler, which contained the names and numbers of drug peddlers and consumers.

“While most of the consumers are workers in the Mangalhat region, one of them is a student from Begum Bazaar,” shared Chatrinaka Station House Officer V Srinivas Reddy.

Police said that for the layman, the ‘dictionary’ might not look suspicious, however, it is a snorting kit and peddlers use paint to make it resemble a dictionary.

The accused, identified as Goswami Ashish Gir, 24, from Mangalhat, was employed at a garment shop. He was previously arrested in two cases and was remanded to Chanchalguda jail. It was here that he befriended an Odisha-based peddler, Milan Debnath and a Mumbai-based peddler, Sayyed SK.

After release from the jail, Gir had purchased 6 kg of ganja from Debnath for Rs 8,000 and sold it for Rs 15,000 per kg. Similarly, he bought 18 grams of MDMA from Sayyed SK at the rate of Rs 1,500 per gram and sold it for Rs 4,000 per gram.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a vehicle check at Uppuguda Jhanda and found the drugs. Both Milan Debnath and Sayyed SK are currently absconding, the police revealed. Further investigation is under progress.