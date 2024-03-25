GHMC plans to lay permeable pavements to conserve water

HYDERABAD: Recognising the importance of water conservation in Greater Hyderabad where groundwater levels are depleting with each passing day due to overexploitation, the GHMC has planned to introduce pervious concrete/permeable pavements/tiles in various public places such as low-loading intensity parking pavements, footpaths, walkways, park pathways, and other such areas wherever feasible.

Recently, Re Sustainability Pvt Ltd, a GHMC-authorised construction and demolition (C&D) waste management agency, developed pervious concrete blocks and tiles. They held a demonstration in the presence of GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose and other senior officials.

It was found satisfactory and was advised to carry out further research and development and to lay a pilot footpath at a suitable public place. Sources said that if the pilot project percolates water as expected, in the future all new parking areas and the pavements would be covered with this kind of material.

Acknowledging the importance of improving the depleting groundwater levels, GHMC Commissioner, D Ronald Rose had instructed concerned officials and C&D waste management agencies of GHMC to make pervious concrete and tiles by utilising C&D recycled material.

The processed waste would be put to good use of improving groundwater levels and at the same time reducing the harvest of natural aggregate from quarries and river beds. It addresses both sustainability and environmental impact at the same time, the commissioner had said.

Currently, the GHMC is operating two C&D recycling plants and two more will come into operation soon from which the processed C&D recycled material can be used for footpath tiles, kerb stones, and concrete blocks. These can be used for all non-structural items in the urban landscape infrastructural works such as pathways, footpaths, parking areas, etc.