Hyderabad mosque, HHF jointly establish bridge school for dropout students

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based mosque, Masjid E-Rehmat-E-Alam, joined hands with the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), providing free education to 110 dropout students from nearby slums and aiming to elevate them from primary to secondary school level by establishing a bridge school in Pahadi Shareef Road, Jalpally.

With HHF, the mosque has started the first batch of the bridge school with 110 students. The school has facilitated qualified teachers and counsellors with a customised syllabus for bridge schooling and even provides free transportation facilities and a midday snack consisting of boiled eggs and bananas. The aim of the bridge school is to bring the vulnerable children into mainstream education and connect them to the government school education.

According to a recent survey conducted by the HHF, in some urban slums in the city, 27% of children belonging to the Muslim community have dropped out of schools and as many as 5% have never been to one. Reasons like financial constraints in paying school fees, lack of teachers in nearby government schools and poor infrastructure in such schools have forced the children out of the school.

