Colour & cheer fill Begum Bazar streets of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The streets of Begum Bazar seemed to take on a different hue with every turn on Monday. Even as all the shops dotting the locality remained closed, the streets were far from sleepy. Holi is a grand affair every year in the area, which has a significant Marwari population apart from migrants from the northwestern part of the country.

Archana Joshi, a resident of the locality, said, “You will not find Holi celebrations like this anywhere else in the city.”

On Monday, overcrowded two-wheelers whizzing past the streets frequently became the targets for colour powders and water guns. While some two-wheelers were driven by underage drivers, some carried up to four children.

As pranksters dropped balloons of colour and water from the top storeys of buildings, nobody seemed to be safe from the festive spirit. A young boy standing in front of an apartment could not move fast enough to evade a bucket of water sent by his friend from the second floor.

A local, Anand, who had ended up with a white kurta pyjama streaked with various colours, set up a stall at a roundabout. Revellers quickly extended cash before rushing off with their new stock.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “It is not just Holi. Every festival is celebrated with fervour here. This festival is marked by a vibrant ‘Holi baarat (procession)’, similar to the ones taken out during north Indian weddings.”

Another resident, Aradhana Ojha, added, “Apart from Holi with colours, you will also see phoolon ki Holi (Holi of flowers) in some places.”

Tired revellers flocked towards shops selling bhang and lassi. Shopkeepers also displayed the beloved milk peda (a type of sweet) and dhokla, a popular Gujarati delicacy.

According to locals, Begum Bazar faces water shortage every year during the summer. Anand agreed. “Business is a bit dull this year due to the school exam season and water scarcity. Due to water shortages, there was an increase in demand for dry powders this time around,” he said.