Effortlessly royal by Varun Chakkilam at Lakme Fashion Week

HYDERABAD: Lakme Fashion Week, renowned for showcasing top designers and their creations, recently featured Varun Chakkilam, Founder and Creative Director of the brand ‘Varun Chakkilam’. He unveiled his latest designs for LFW 2024. With Sara Ali Khan gracing the ramp as the showstopper, Chakkilam raised the bar for his grandeur collection. Let’s delve into his insights about his LFW collection:

Tell us about the collections you showcased at Lakme Fashion Week.

Our showcased collection at LFW is named ‘Lenora,’ an opulent celebration of light. Symbolising luminosity, Lenora blends four classic contours with botanical embellishments and luxurious fabrics. It radiates effortless refinement with a palette spanning from alabaster purity to infinite greys and fiery burnt coppers. The garments marry antiquated artistry with contemporary forms, weaving a narrative of timeless enchantment. Lenora invites our audience into a realm where luminosity reigns supreme, captivating all who bask in its glow.

Why did you choose Sara Ali Khan as the showstopper?

Sara Ali Khan, the princess of Pataudi, epitomises the luminosity and aura embodied by the Lenora collection. Her royal status and graceful persona perfectly complement the opulence of our designs. Sara adorned a pearl grey embroidered lehenga, intricately detailed with dori embroidery, silver zari strings, glass beads, and swarovski crystals. She encapsulates the essence of luxury and grace, aligning seamlessly with our vision for Lenora.