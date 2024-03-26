Eight die during Holi celebrations in Telangana

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: As many as eight persons, including two children, died during Holi celebrations across the state on Monday.

A Class 7 student, Lakshmi Pranathi, who had gone near an overhead water tank in Gopalpet street in Narayanpet district to fetch water for Holi celebrations, died when the tank collapsed on her. Two more girl students sustained injuries in the incident and they were shifted to Mahbubnagar government hospital for treatment.

At Pedda Cheruvu in Nandipalli of Rangareddy district, two youths Sangham Jagan, 29, and Kommu Surender, 30, drowned while they were swimming. Later, officials retrieved their bodies.

Meanwhile, four youths, all in their 20s, went to bathe in the Wardha river near Thatipelli village of Koutala mandal in the Kumarambheem Asifabad district after celebrating Holi with colours. However, they reportedly accidentally ventured into deep waters and drowned.

The victims have been identified as Alam Sai, 22; Panasa Kamalakar, 22; A Praveen, 23 and U Santosh, 25. They belong to Nadimabad in Koutala mandal.

The Koutala mandal police, along with a team of swimmers, visited the spot and recovered the bodies after being alerted by local herders. They said that a case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, G Karthik, aged 15, drowned in a lift irrigation canal near Thanimadugu village of Dandepally mandal in Mancherial district. He had visited his grandmother’s house to celebrate Holi. After playing with colours, he entered the canal for a bath, and while bathing, he drowned. It is learnt that Karthik did not know how to swim. He belonged to Dharmaram village of Peddapalli district.

Upon receiving information, the police visited the spot and recovered his body, which was then shifted to Luxettipet government hospital for a postmortem examination. The Dandepally mandal police have filed a case and are investigating the incident.