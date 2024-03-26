Five sustain head injuries during clash in Telangana's Chengicherla; case filed

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed near a religious structure in Chengicherla after members of two different communities resorted to pelting stones as music was reportedly being played loudly in its vicinity. Five persons sustained grievous head injuries while a few others received minor injuries when the police tried to intervene.

Around 4.30 pm on Sunday, the members of one community in Pittala Basti village were playing music on a loudspeaker as part of festival celebrations. The loud music was reportedly being played near a religious place where members of another community were offering their prayers.

Subsequently, they reached out and expressed their objections. They also reportedly asked them to lower the volume of the loudspeakers. However, an argument ensued between the two groups and they reportedly started attacking each other with stones and sticks. The loudspeakers were reportedly used without seeking permission from the police.

Following this, both the communities lodged complaints against each other. The villagers accused 16 members of attacking them during celebrations. They alleged that one of them had sustained a head injury, another a stomach injury and a few others had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, members of the other community filed a case against four persons claiming that four people received head injuries and many others sustained minor injuries. They alleged that BJP supporters backed the villagers.

The police have registered cases under Sections 324, 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC. As part of the investigation, the police are currently verifying videos and collecting evidence. Even so, the villagers held a protest in the village demanding the arrest of those involved in attacking the women of their community.

Wild act: Kishan

Terming the alleged attack on women a “wild” act, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned it and said the issue would be taken up with the ECI. “We will go to any extent if justice is not delivered,” the BJP state president added. The inability of the police to arrest the culprits even after 24 hours and despite videos being circulated on social media is condemnable, he stated. The minister also accused the cops of being mute spectators to the attack on women. He termed it “evil” to file cases against the victims rather than those responsible.